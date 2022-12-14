Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

BTS composer Bobby Jung faces five year ban for illegally filming nude video

Bobby Jung, also known as Jung Dae Wook of the well-known musical duo Autumn Vacation, has been given a one-year prison sentence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

BTS composer Bobby Jung faces five year ban for illegally filming nude video
Photo credit: Twitter

Korean musician and music producer Bobby Jung, also known as Jung Dae Wook of the well-known musical duo Autumn Vacation, has been given a one-year prison sentence, according to news source Allkpop, He was under investigation for reportedly filming a woman while she was nude without her permission. According to reports, on Wednesday, the court also mandated that Bobby complete 40 hours of sexual violence education and get a 5-year job ban from any settings that provide services to children, teenagers, or people with disabilities. 

According to the website, the court said, “Jung filmed victim 'A's body illegally without consent, and the victim is experiencing significant mental shock and humiliation. While the victim's side is requesting severe punishment for Jung's action, Jung did not demonstrate an attitude of reflection.” 

“Taking into account that Jung did not distribute this footage to anyone, and that he has no similar offense, Jung is hereby sentenced to 1 year in prison,” the court also said. 

Bobby was charged with unauthorized filming and sexual assault in 2020. After the accuser's family members went public, the situation sparked a furor on the internet. A lot of his supporters had also responded angrily to the allegations, even calling for a ban on his work. Many of them created playlists of songs, worked with the artist, and lobbied for people to avoid them. 

The incident also caused the concert of Autumn Vacation to be postponed. Bobby later deleted his Instagram account in response to the scandal's outcry. 

Also read: BTS: Jin gets a buzzcut ahead of military service, fans call him 'super cute'

Bobby has contributed to numerous tracks. He has collaborated with TOMORROW x TOGETHER and BTS, two K-pop idols of the Korean entertainment business. I'm Fine, Filter, Home, 134340, Dream Glow, Way Home, Roller Coaster, and 20 cm are just a few of their tracks. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.