BTS composer Bobby Jung faces five year ban for illegally filming nude video

Korean musician and music producer Bobby Jung, also known as Jung Dae Wook of the well-known musical duo Autumn Vacation, has been given a one-year prison sentence, according to news source Allkpop, He was under investigation for reportedly filming a woman while she was nude without her permission. According to reports, on Wednesday, the court also mandated that Bobby complete 40 hours of sexual violence education and get a 5-year job ban from any settings that provide services to children, teenagers, or people with disabilities.

According to the website, the court said, “Jung filmed victim 'A's body illegally without consent, and the victim is experiencing significant mental shock and humiliation. While the victim's side is requesting severe punishment for Jung's action, Jung did not demonstrate an attitude of reflection.”

“Taking into account that Jung did not distribute this footage to anyone, and that he has no similar offense, Jung is hereby sentenced to 1 year in prison,” the court also said.

Bobby was charged with unauthorized filming and sexual assault in 2020. After the accuser's family members went public, the situation sparked a furor on the internet. A lot of his supporters had also responded angrily to the allegations, even calling for a ban on his work. Many of them created playlists of songs, worked with the artist, and lobbied for people to avoid them.

The incident also caused the concert of Autumn Vacation to be postponed. Bobby later deleted his Instagram account in response to the scandal's outcry.

Bobby has contributed to numerous tracks. He has collaborated with TOMORROW x TOGETHER and BTS, two K-pop idols of the Korean entertainment business. I'm Fine, Filter, Home, 134340, Dream Glow, Way Home, Roller Coaster, and 20 cm are just a few of their tracks.