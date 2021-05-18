BTS 'Butter' Teaser: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook are cool dudes who are ready to 'get it, let it roll'

To make fans more impatient, BTS has dropped the teaser of their upcoming English single 'Butter'. The song will be out on May 21, and just before that, the septet stood in style right in front of the camera. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook gave a hint about what's store from their English song which is coming after the chartbuster 'Dynamite'.

In the teaser, all seven of them Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are seen standing in line sporting a cool dude look. They tilt their head in sync with the beats and looking stylish as ever. The video ends with butter melting on a pancake and with the line 'let it, get it, go!'

Meanwhile, the septet teased fans with the teaser photos of 'Butter' from the past few days and they have gone instantly viral on the Internet.

BTS Army as their fans are fondly called is spread across the globe in every part of the world. In 2020, during an interaction with Rolling Stone India, when BTS was asked about how fans say they 'changed their lives', SUGA said, "Hearing our fans saying that we changed their lives changes our lives in turn. We got to know about the weight that our words and music carry, and we’re truly thankful for that. We’ve realized that despite our love for music, the most important thing about this job is to have people who listen to you. We thank our fans for listening to our messages and music."

Describing ARMY, V told the portal, "â€‹ARMY is the light that leads us in our journey as musicians. We would not be where we are today without them and they will continue to guide and motivate us to be greater with our music."