BTS Busan concert: When and where to watch Jin, RM, Suga, JHope, Jungkook, V, Jimin's show in India

File photo

The South Korean boy band BTS, which consists of the members Jin, RM, Suga, JHope, Jungkook, V, and Jimin, has a sizable fan base both in Korea and abroad. The septet is regarded as one of the most important people, thus social media is buzzing about their next concert, "BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN." The band's devoted following, dubbed the ARMY, can't wait to watch BTS perform on stage.

As part of their duties as "Busan World Expo 2030" ambassadors, the group will take the stage at the international concert. People can watch a live broadcast of LIVE PLAY on the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal. The show will also be broadcast live on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now.

Where to watch BTS Busan concert in India?

To support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the K-pop sensation BTS will perform as the headlining act at "a free in-person concert" on October 15. The performance, titled "Yet to Come," will begin at 6 PM KST on the Busan Ilgwang special stage (2.30 pm IST).

The BTS fan club, known as ARMY, will be be able to watch the concert live online on the Weverse fan forum.

Korean pop group BTS announced their intention to headline a free concert in Busan late in August in support of the city's quest to host the World Expo in 2030. The "Yet To Come" event will take place on October 15 at 6 p.m. at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, according to Fox News. Additionally, the date follows the Busan International Film Festival by one day.

With members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V, and Jungkook focusing on solo projects, BTS is now taking a hiatus as a group.