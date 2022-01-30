VIRAL! ‘BTS’ members V, Jin, Jungkook, RM react to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dilbar' dance video - Watch

The very famous South Korean band ‘BTS’ has been ruling headlines for a number of reasons. Netizens are crushing over ‘BTS’ boys as they are very cute. They have managed to grab attention in India with their brilliant performances and motivational songs.

Almost every day, videos of ‘BTS’ boys V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope go viral. Their stardom in India is increasing day by day. A new video of the group is now going viral on social media in which they can be seen reacting to Nora Fatehi’s dance video.

In the video, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope can be seen enjoying Nora Fatehi’s dance on ‘Dilbar’ song. Meanwhile, Nora can be seen faulting her sexy moves in a light blue dress. However, it seems that this is not the original video, it has been edited by ‘BTS’ fans.

Watch video:

Earlier, a doctored ‘BTS’ videos in which they were seen dancing to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’ and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ went viral. After which, another edited video, that was posted on January 10, of them dancing to Dhanush- Sonam Kapoor’s movie song ‘Raanjhanaa’ went viral on social media.

After watching the video, Disha Parmar, who appeared in ‘Bade Acche Ladte Hai 2’, also commented on the video. She wrote, “How do you even do this!!”

Watch video

One of the fans commented, “Someone explain to me why does every song go with Dynamite’s dance practice????,” another mentioned, “screaming crying eating glass.” The third fan wrote, “

I mean bts can slay any dam song.”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.