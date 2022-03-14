Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

BTS boys drop photos from Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concerts, thank ARMY for being 'always together'

RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope shared pictures from their recently held concerts on their Instagram profiles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

BTS boys drop photos from Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concerts, thank ARMY for being 'always together'

The South Korean pop band BTS comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, held live concerts in the nation's capital Seoul on three days - March 10, March 12, and March 13. The Bangtan Boys have shared the priceless memories from the concert nights on their Instagram pages.

V aka Kim Tae-hyung looked dashing in the breathtaking photos he shared on his profile. J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok shared stunning photos that show him live on stage in energetic mode. Min Yoon-gi aka Suga has shared pictures from the backstage of the concert.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V (@thv)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Park Ji-min aka Jimin uploaded a photo with a lightboard that said, "I purple you ARMY", which has been made famous by the V as he had said in an interview that purple is the hue of love and it means that I love you and will trust you forever. Since then, the phrase 'I purple you' has been used widely by the Bangtan Boys and as well as the BTS ARMY.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JIMIN of BTS (@j.m)

Jin aka Kim Seok-jin shared backstage pictures and also thanked ARMY in another couple of pictures. Kim Nam-joon aka RM  and Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook looked amazing in their photos clicked on stage. These pictures have since then gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RM (@rkive)

BTS, on its official Twitter handle, thanked its fans as it wrote, "Thank you to the ARMYs for being with us for the three-day miraculous concert. Even if it’s a cold winter or a warm spring day, ARMY and BTS are always together".


READ | INSIDE pics, videos from BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert

These concerts, which took place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, were organised within the Covid-19 restrictions set by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. The audience participation was limited to 15,000 per night, despite the venue's capacity of 70,000.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.