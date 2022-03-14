BTS boys drop photos from Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concerts, thank ARMY for being 'always together'

The South Korean pop band BTS comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, held live concerts in the nation's capital Seoul on three days - March 10, March 12, and March 13. The Bangtan Boys have shared the priceless memories from the concert nights on their Instagram pages.

V aka Kim Tae-hyung looked dashing in the breathtaking photos he shared on his profile. J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok shared stunning photos that show him live on stage in energetic mode. Min Yoon-gi aka Suga has shared pictures from the backstage of the concert.

Park Ji-min aka Jimin uploaded a photo with a lightboard that said, "I purple you ARMY", which has been made famous by the V as he had said in an interview that purple is the hue of love and it means that I love you and will trust you forever. Since then, the phrase 'I purple you' has been used widely by the Bangtan Boys and as well as the BTS ARMY.

Jin aka Kim Seok-jin shared backstage pictures and also thanked ARMY in another couple of pictures. Kim Nam-joon aka RM and Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook looked amazing in their photos clicked on stage. These pictures have since then gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.

BTS, on its official Twitter handle, thanked its fans as it wrote, "Thank you to the ARMYs for being with us for the three-day miraculous concert. Even if it’s a cold winter or a warm spring day, ARMY and BTS are always together".



READ | INSIDE pics, videos from BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert



These concerts, which took place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, were organised within the Covid-19 restrictions set by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. The audience participation was limited to 15,000 per night, despite the venue's capacity of 70,000.