German radio show host criticized for racist comments on BTS, details inside

A German radio show host recently targetted K-Pop boyband BTS with racist comments which have become a worldwide topic now. Named Matthias Matuschik, as per reports, he called out BTS' version of Coldplay song 'Fix You' and tagged it as 'blasphemy'. Moreover, the host even compared the band with COVID-19 by stating, 'some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well.'

Without taking a break, Matthias further said, "I have nothing against South Korea, you can't accuse me of xenophobia only because this boyband is from South Korea... I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car around", adding, "This is sacrilege, for this you will...for this you will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years!"

Several artists namely Lauv, Halsey, MAX who have collaborated with BTS to make music, called out the radio host and slammed him for his distasteful comments against the band. They tweeted in support of BTS and demanded an apology from Matthias to the band as well as the Asian community.

Halsey on her Instagram story wrote, "I am horrified to read the comments made by Matthias Matuschik. Racism and xenophobia cannot be thinly veiled as 'on-air humour'. Irresponsible and disgusting statements in a time where hate speech and violent behaviour towards Asian communities are skyrocketing. This is unacceptable. I hope a better apology to BTS, and the Asian communities across the world, is on its way."

While Lauv tweeted, "standing by my @bts_bighit brothers and everyone continuously effected by racist remarks as hurtful as what we heard on Bayern 3. no one should have to endure this and together we must stand up and stop it."

Whereas MAX wrote, "BTS is one of the hardest working and most humble groups in the industry. They deserve all the success they’ve earned. Hearing such hateful words used against them by the radio host at Bayern 3 made me sick. The hate to them and the Asian community as a whole is unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the radio station Bayern3 issued an apology by writing, "This [expression] was about his personal taste, with no regard paid to the band’s origin and cultural background…but this doesn’t change the fact that many of you have found his statements hurtful or racist. We apologize wholly for this. We will be discussing the issue in detail again with Matthias and the team in the coming days."