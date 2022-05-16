BTS becomes most awarded group in Billboard Music Awards history, breaks record

BTS broke another record after winning three awards at Billboard Music Awards 2022.

BTS boys, who never fail to mesmerise us with their performances, have once again created history at Billboard Music Awards 2022. The band got the highest number of nominations that a group received in any year. And with this the boys broke their own record.

The band broke another record after winning three awards at the ceremony. BTS is now the only band to win a total of 12 awards. Earlier, Destiny's Child record with 11 wins, had created history 17 years ago.

For the unversed, The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held in Las Vegas on May 15. Several stars like Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion marked their presence at the glamorous awards night. The top attractions of the night were the landmark award wins for Drake, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Beiber and K-pop band BTS.

Earlier, AllKpop which is a Korean entertainment portal shared the Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world 2022 list. The voting took place on the Instagram page after which the results were declared.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung had got the top spot while Jungkook is in the second place. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash spotted 3rd position in this list. While everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill was in 29th place.

Indian fans are delighted after seeing Indian beauties joining BTS’ Jungkook and V in the world’s most beautiful and handsome list.

Last Month, BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jin went to Las Vegas for their concert. However, when they arrived at an airport in South Korea in order to leave for LA, a reporter insulted Suga and BTS leader RM by asking his cameraman to not focus on them as they are not so popular. He asked him to take pictures of V, Jimin, and Jin.

As soon as this video went viral, the ARMY started reacting to it. They took to social media and expressed their disappointment. BTS ARMY criticised the reporter for disrespecting Suga and RM on the basis of popularity and they are also very popular. (With inputs from ANI)