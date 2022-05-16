Headlines

Kapil Sharma saves fan from fraudsters claiming to sell tickets for The Kapil Sharma Show at Rs 4,500: 'We never charge'

CBI seizes Rs 2.61 crore from premises of Railways official in UP

Anurag Kashyap says he doesn't work with stars because of their 'fanatic' fans: 'They are your enemies...' | Exclusive

Meet man who leads Rs 87,685 crore company, son of 4th richest woman in India

Monu Manesar to be questioned in connection with murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan

7 animal’s milk that humans drink (other than cows, buffaloes and goats)

Superfood to eat for weight loss

Shane Warne Birth Anniversary: Remembering legend’s biggest achievements in cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Nipah Virus In Kerala: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Confirms Two Deaths From Nipah Virus

Ind vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Fans In Colombo Celebrate India’s Win Against Sri Lanka

iPhone 15 Pro: Apple Unveils Best Ever iPhone With A17 Pro Processor, Titanium Design And More

Zakir Khan reacts after fan calls him 'Shah Rukh Khan of stand-up comedy and storytelling': 'Utna bada aadmi...'

Entertainment

BTS becomes most awarded group in Billboard Music Awards history, breaks record

BTS broke another record after winning three awards at Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

BTS boys, who never fail to mesmerise us with their performances, have once again created history at Billboard Music Awards 2022. The band got the highest number of nominations that a group received in any year. And with this the boys broke their own record.

The band broke another record after winning three awards at the ceremony. BTS is now the only band to win a total of 12 awards. Earlier, Destiny's Child record with 11 wins, had created history 17 years ago.

For the unversed, The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held in Las Vegas on May 15. Several stars like Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion marked their presence at the glamorous awards night. The top attractions of the night were the landmark award wins for Drake, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Beiber and K-pop band BTS.

Earlier, AllKpop which is a Korean entertainment portal shared the Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world 2022 list. The voting took place on the Instagram page after which the results were declared.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung had got the top spot while Jungkook is in the second place. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash spotted 3rd position in this list. While everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill was in 29th place.

Indian fans are delighted after seeing Indian beauties joining BTS’ Jungkook and V in the world’s most beautiful and handsome list.

Last Month, BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jin went to Las Vegas for their concert. However, when they arrived at an airport in South Korea in order to leave for LA, a reporter insulted Suga and BTS leader RM by asking his cameraman to not focus on them as they are not so popular. He asked him to take pictures of V, Jimin, and Jin.

Also Read: BTS, Jonas Brothers to Stray Kids: List of 10 world famous bands

As soon as this video went viral, the ARMY started reacting to it. They took to social media and expressed their disappointment. BTS ARMY criticised the reporter for disrespecting Suga and RM on the basis of popularity and they are also very popular. (With inputs from ANI)

 

