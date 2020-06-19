BTS beats record held by Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' for 36 years

K-Pop band BTS' recenty released album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' has broken the record held by Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' since 36 years. The band has become quite a name in Japan with the achievement.

BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: 7' has ranked number one on Oricon's mid-year album chart for the first half. 36 years since Michael Jackson's 'Thriller', BTS' '7' became the album from a foreign artist to top the chart in Japan. 'Thriller' had released in 1984.

Here's a tweet on the same:

Map of the Soul: from @BTS_twt officially ranks #1 on Oricon's mid-year album chart for the first half. It's the FIRST album from a foreign artist in 36 years to top this chart in Japan since Michael Jackson's Thriller in 1984! https://t.co/zJg1T0jM8A pic.twitter.com/zOVWeqb2CK — K-Charts & Translations (@charts_k) June 18, 2020

'Map Of The Soul: 7' released on February 21st and BTS instantly grabbed many eyeballs. While it ranked fourth on US billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200', it was ranked first in UK's 'album chart top 100'.

The album recorded 429,000 copies sold in Japan. Last year, BTS was on the third place with their mini album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'.

'Map Of The Soul: 7' marked seven-year anniversary for BTS, which also consists of seven members in their band. The album consists of 19 songs from different genres, including their title track 'On'.