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BTS beats Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars to win Artist of the Year at 2026 American Music Awards

The globally popular K-pop group, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, also won Song of the Summer for Swim, and was named Best Male K-pop Artist.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2026, 05:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

BTS beats Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars to win Artist of the Year at 2026 American Music Awards
BTS wins big at 2026 AMA
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The 2026 edition of the American Music Awards concluded on Memorial Day at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with BTS emerging as one of the night's biggest winners by taking home the coveted Artist of the Year award. The globally popular K-pop group, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, also won Song of the Summer for Swim, the lead single from their comeback album ARIRANG, and opened the ceremony with a performance of Hooligan. BTS was additionally named Best Male K-pop Artist. During the ceremony, the K-Pop group members also presented SZA with the award for Best Female R&B Artist.

Another major winner of the evening was Sabrina Carpenter, whose album Man's Best Friend won both Album of the Year and Best Pop Album. Carpenter also secured the Best Female Pop Artist title. The award for Song of the Year went to Golden by the singing voices behind KPop Demon Hunters -- EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI. The track also picked up Best Pop Song and Best Vocal Performance honours, while KPop Demon Hunters won Best Soundtrack.

Singer-songwriter Sombr had a breakthrough night, winning Best Rock/Alternative Song for back to friends and Best Rock/Alternative Album for I Barely Know Her. He also made his AMAs performance debut with Homewrecker. Justin Bieber won Best Male Pop Artist, while KATSEYE won New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for Gnarly, and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

Despite leading the nominations with eight nods, Taylor Swift left the ceremony without a win. Swift remains the most awarded artist in AMAs history with 40 trophies. The 52nd edition of the awards show was hosted by Queen Latifah, who had previously co-hosted the event in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan.

READ | Who was Ramakant Dayama? Chak De India actor dies at 69, daughter Yashaswini Dayama also worked with Shah Rukh Khan

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