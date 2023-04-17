BTS ARMY reacts as Jungkook attends BLACKPINK's concert amid dating rumours with Lisa, photos and videos go viral

Credit: Jungkook-Lisa/Instagram

Amid dating rumours with Lisa, BTS’ Jungkook attended BLACKPINK’s Coachella concert. The videos and photos o the BTS singer are now going viral on social media, fans have been reacting to them.

Some of the fans assume that they are accepting their relationship publically while some of them think Jungkook went to attend BLACKPINK concert because of Justin Bieber.

Check out viral photos and videos:

Meanwhile, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been making headlines because of their dating rumours, their doctored photos and videos often go viral on social media. Now, new photos of K-Pop singers spending time with each other have gone viral.

Take a look:

However, there is no confirmation if these photos and videos are edited or real. BTS ARMY has reacted to these posts, one of them wrote, “This is never gonna be end love you tae tae.” The second one said, “There are so much fake proof photos that your whole video cannot capture them all. Fake proof came and go but we love them a lot.” There third one said, “First army's didn't give any attention too fake rumors or fake editing pick if we give the attention they will continue doing this.”

Meanwhile, K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with Like Crazy off his debut solo album Face, which starts at No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart.

The six-song EP, which incorporates songs in English and Korean, scored the second-biggest opening week for an album this year with the equivalent of 164,000 sales in the US, according to data by Luminate, reports Variety.

Jimin is just the third member of the K-pop boyband to release an album on his own behind J-Hope and BTS leader RM, who shares songwriting credits on three of the six songs on Face. Jimin had previously topped the singles chart alongside BTS with Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat), Life Goes On, Butter, My Universe, and Dynamite. (With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Read|Rani Mukerji says dancing in mini dress in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was 'quite a nightmare'