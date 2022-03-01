BTS' ARMY in shock as Jungkook removes his iconic eyebrow piercing

South Korean band BTS is everyone’s favourite these days. BTS band members Jungkook, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and RM make headlines every day for various reasons. They truly have a huge fan following, their fans call them their ARMY.

Recently, K-Pop band member BTS’ Jungkook has changed his look after which ARMY has been reacting on social media. Jungkook was famous for his eyebrow piercing, his fans loved seeing him with that look during ‘Butter’ promotions. However, he took to Instagram and showed that his piercing is now gone, after which ARMY was in shock.

One of his fans wrote, “Everyone crying over how jungkook took off his eye brow piercing watch him coming back with a belly piercing for Seoul concert.”

WAIT WHAAAT ?? JUNGKOOK REMOVED HIS EYEBROWS PIERCING ??? pic.twitter.com/aAFu25m4jK — BTS L¡ve Stream!n L¡nks (@BTSLiveStreamin) February 26, 2022

Another mentioned, “jungkook took off his eyebrow piercing i don’t know how to feel about life anymore.” The third person wrote, “jungkook's eyebrow piercing, you will be missed.”

jungkook's eyebrow piercing, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/6NSl2peXsb — hourly vminkook (@hourlyvmk) February 26, 2022

