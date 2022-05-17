BTS ARMY gets angry as Kim Taehyung aka V, Jungkook's names added in death list

Credit: File photo

After K-drama Tomorrow used BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook’s real names and birth dates were on the homicide death list, ARMY got angry. BTS ARMY took to social media and slammed K-drama that aired on the Korean channel MBC.

For the unversed, Tomorrow, which stars SF9‘s Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk, is based on sensitive topics such as suicide. BTS fans noticed that in the latest episode of the show, the makers used V’s real name and birthdate in the list of people who have died. It also mentioned Jungkook’s name.

As soon as this news circulated, BTS ARMY got angry and expressed their feelings on social media. Some fans demanded that the show must clarify why they have used BTS members' name and their date of birth written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE DEATHS.

Meanwhile, BTS boys, who never fail to mesmerise us with their performances, have once again created history at Billboard Music Awards 2022. The band got the highest number of nominations that a group received in any year. And with this, the boys broke their own record.

BTS becomes most awarded group in Billboard Music Awards history, breaks record

The band broke another record after winning three awards at the ceremony. BTS is now the only band to win a total of 12 awards. Earlier, Destiny's Child record with 11 wins, had created history 17 years ago.

For the unversed, The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held in Las Vegas on May 15. Several stars like Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion marked their presence at the glamorous awards night. The top attractions of the night were the landmark award wins for Drake, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Beiber and K-pop band BTS.

Earlier, AllKpop which is a Korean entertainment portal shared the Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world 2022 list. The voting took place on the Instagram page after which the results were declared.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung had got the top spot while Jungkook is in the second place. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash spotted 3rd position in this list. While everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill was in 29th place.