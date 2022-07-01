BTS ARMY gets angry after Netflix compares band's hiatus to One Direction's break up

Credit: BTS-One Direction/Instagram

Angry BTS fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment after Netflix compared the band’s hiatus to One Director’s breakup. ARMY has been reacting to Netflix’s tweet about the band’s hiatus.

Netflix tweeted, “The only thing we have in common is childhood trauma, Millennials going through the Destiny’s Child “hiatus"… Gen Z going through the One Direction “hiatus”… Generation Alpha going through the BTS “hiatus".” However, this tweet didn’t go well with the BTS ARMY as they believe that BTS will not on hiatus.

For the unversed, all seven members V, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Suga, and J-hope gathered for a fun dinner after celebrating BTS’ 9th-anniversary last month. While talking to each other, one of the band members said that the group is going on ‘hiatus’. However, the word hiatus was mistranslated from Korean to English, therefore this confusion got created. Some of the fans expressed their feelings on social media. They were really sad after this news went viral.

Later entertainment company Hybe clarified, “To be clear, [BTS] are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in different formats.” After reports of BTS going on a hiatus circulated, team leader RM Namjoon reacted to it. He said that the announcement was about the band members working on their solo projects alongside group ones, however, it was misinterpreted.

RM wrote, “It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show… till the end to write their opinions… Only the screenshots of me crying became viral… I wonder if I shouldn’t have been brave enough to share…”

Talking about One Direction, formed in 2010, was one of the most popular bands. Band’s five members were Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. In 2015, Zyan Malik left the band. Later band announced hiatus and started working on solo intrests.