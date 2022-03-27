BTS: ARMY crashes Instagram after V conducts 'ask me anything' session

The young-talented singer Kim Tae-Hyung aka V from Bangtan Boys band BTS recently conducted a 'ask me anything' session on his Instagram. However, he never would have imagined that his activity would be such a rage among ARMY. Yes, V started getting numerous responses from all their global ARMY, and it ultimately crashed Instagram. One of the ARMY members shared a screenshot of the stories that confirm the crash saying, "Sorry. We couldn't process the requests/questions. Try again after some time."

Here's the proof

BTS WEVERSE FEED V/TAEHYUNG 220324



TH: it's not that I'm not doing (questions) on purpose, I can't see it because it crashed..



[in the box]

Sorry. We couldn't process the requests/questions. Try again after some time. pic.twitter.com/PEloxUYg31 — Sel (@BTStranslation_) March 24, 2022

Netizens and ARMY are in awe of V's popularity and they hail him as a legend. One of his fans asserted, "He literally broke Instagram what a legend." Another fan stated, "Now I get what armys mean when they claim bangtan comedy usually feels like 'laughing in a funeral.' RIP Taehyungie's phone and IG." Another user joked saying, "We broke Instagram how will they ever go live on insta…." A user got concerned over the issue and he posted, "Awww bless his cotton socks. He told us he's having a technical issue. We crashed his box. Omg. Don't know if you'll ever see this, honey, but we love you Tae."

Recently, Snoop Dogg, the legendary rapper, has officially confirmed that he will collaborate with the K-pop band BTS. The rapper made the revelation on the red carpet of the American Song Contest. Since Snoop Dogg stated in January that BTS had made him a request to collaborate, ARMYs had been anticipating this. The 50-year-old previously stated that he just discovered about the enormously successful Korean band via his nephew, who showed him footage of the group.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together," Snoop told AV Club.