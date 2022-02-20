BTS ARMY can’t keep calm as RM, Suga and Jimin go live- WATCH

BTS boys have a huge fan following all over the world, they are extremely popular. Their ARMY (fans) eagerly wait for their updates on social media. The boys are not only famous for their performances but their cuteness as well. Also Read: From BTS, Stray Kids to TXT, check out these 10 world-famous bands

On Sunday, BTS members RM, Suga, and Jimin took to social media and went live. As soon as this news circulated, BTS ARMY went crazy and took to social media in order to express happiness. Some of their fans couldn't believe that they were live on the Internet.

One of BTS fans mentioned, “Namjoon: Talks about how jimin and his body can't become prettier because he is already the prettiest And now Namjoon: Talks about how jin's shoulders are soo attractive This live is all about praising bodies..”

The second one wrote, “It’s just such a great day when BTS goes live! And it makes me happy even though I don’t understand a word because seeing them smiling & laughing is pure joy! I love that they share their lives with us!”

It’s just such a great day when @BTS_twt goes live! And it makes me happy even though I don’t understand a word because seeing them smiling & laughing is pure joy! I love that they share their lives with us! pic.twitter.com/56mU8izAcd — Sherry (LoveYourself) (@SherryAtwell) February 20, 2022

The third one wrote, “BTS IS LIVE !!! NAMJOON, YOONGI AND JIMIN ARE LIVE OMG I MISS THEM SO MUCH #yoonmin BTS LIVE Yoongi and Jimin.”

The fourth one said, “JIMIN, YOONGI and joon ending the #vlive by making a heart...Namjoon is looking so cute Vmin namgi BTS is LIVE JIMINS YOONGIS yoonmin Joon.”

The people who could not watch expressed how sad they are after missing their live. One of them wrote, “THIS IS WHY I DONT LIKE TO GO OFFLINE BTS LITERALLY COME LIVE WHEN IM OFFLINE.”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.