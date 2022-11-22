BTS ARMY can't keep calm as FIFA releases Jungkook's much-awaited song Dreamers

File Photo

BTS ARMY can’t keep calm as Jungkook’s much-awaited song Dreamers has been released. The BTS sang this song on Monday at 2022 FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony. On Tuesday, FIFA World Cup’s official YouTube page released the song.

One of his fans wrote, “SO PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK.” The second one mentioned, “I vote #JUNGKOOK of @BTS_twt for #NETIZENSREPORT as Asian Celebrity of the year #ACOTY2022.” The third one stated, “I knew I was gonna love this video!!! AMAZING!!! So proud of you JK!!! I am in love with this song and now with this amazing video as well!!! @bts_twt #DreamersbyJungkook #DreamersMV #JungKook #JUNGKOOKxFIFA.”

I truly understand your feelings cause I feel the same way sometimes. It's exhausting I know. But at this moment, let's encourage the fandom to vote, ppl work better with encouragement. We could vent it out afterwards. I hope you don't feel too overwhelmed with these emotions — HY Dreamers | Indigo (@Hy_977) November 22, 2022

JEON JUNGKOOK LINDOOOO DMS Q MV PERFEITOOO EU TE AMOOO #DreamersMV — Sah (@gcfsteiner97) November 22, 2022

Jeon Jungkook, the pride of Korea pic.twitter.com/QT944d9sFJ — (@97JJKFILES) November 22, 2022

The fourth person mentioned, “Now listening to #Dreamers2022 by amazing vocalist #JungKook of #BTS @BTS_twt.” Another person mentioned, “I'm voting for #Dreamers2022 by #JungKook of @BTS_twt as my trending song choice.”

Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope reacted on Instagram to Jungkook's electric performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. J-Hope posted a video of himself watching the event live to his Instagram stories along with the caption "goosebumps."

BTS Army too was excited about his performance, one wrote, “Dear Jungkook..tonight you showed your best, I am so proud of you..do not feel sad because of your appearance, You have succeeded in making all your brothers proud, You may be there alone, but believe me, we are here for you..”

A second wrote, “JUNGKOOK really living his best life in Qatar. He was spotted enjoying the rides in Qatar Amusement Park, checking the photos taken and waving to fans!” The third person wrote, “JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY as the first Korean/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.”

