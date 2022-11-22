Search icon
BTS ARMY can't keep calm as FIFA releases Jungkook's much-awaited song Dreamers

Jungook's song Dreamers has been released on Tuesday. He performed Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

File Photo

BTS ARMY can’t keep calm as Jungkook’s much-awaited song Dreamers has been released. The BTS sang this song on Monday at 2022 FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony. On Tuesday, FIFA World Cup’s official YouTube page released the song.

One of his fans wrote, “SO PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK.” The second one mentioned, “I vote #JUNGKOOK of @BTS_twt for #NETIZENSREPORT as Asian Celebrity of the year #ACOTY2022.” The third one stated, “I knew I was gonna love this video!!! AMAZING!!! So proud of you JK!!! I am in love with this song and now with this amazing video as well!!!  @bts_twt #DreamersbyJungkook #DreamersMV #JungKook #JUNGKOOKxFIFA.” 

The fourth person mentioned, “Now listening to #Dreamers2022 by amazing vocalist #JungKook of #BTS @BTS_twt.”  Another person mentioned, “I'm voting for #Dreamers2022 by #JungKook of @BTS_twt as my trending song choice.” 

Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope reacted on Instagram to Jungkook's electric performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. J-Hope posted a video of himself watching the event live to his Instagram stories along with the caption "goosebumps." 

BTS Army too was excited about his performance, one wrote, “Dear Jungkook..tonight you showed your best, I am so proud of you..do not feel sad because of your appearance, You have succeeded in making all your brothers proud, You may be there alone, but believe me, we are here for you..” 

A second wrote, “JUNGKOOK really living his best life in Qatar. He was spotted enjoying the rides in Qatar Amusement Park, checking the photos taken and waving to fans!” The third person wrote, “JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY as the first Korean/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.” 

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: BTS' Jungkook all set to burn the stage; when, where to watch

 

 

 

5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi
Halloween 2022: Cabinet of Curiosities, Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series
Pictures of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru go viral before inauguration on November 11
Air pollution: Effective measures to protect your lungs during poor AQI
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
First-image
Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student
