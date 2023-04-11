Search icon
BTS ARMY asks if Jungkook is collaborating with Justin Bieber after his photos from LA studio go viral

BTS ARMY wants to see Jungkook, who recently went to LA, and Justin Bieber working together on a project.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Credit: Justin Bieber-Scott Scooter Braun/Instagram

BTS’ Jungkook recently travelled to Los Angeles and his photos shared by Scott 'Scooter' Braun are going viral on social media. In the photos, Jungkook can be seen posing with Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt, and others inside a studio in LA.

In the photos, Jungkook can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, denim jacket and, grey pants teamed up with white sneakers. Sharing the post, Scott 'Scooter' Braun wrote, “It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bang Si-Hyuk (@hitmanb72)

Bang Si-Hyuk also dropped a photo with Jungkook and Andrew Watt and wrote, “With #JK and @thisiswatt Thank you, @scooterbraun. You made this! #bighitmusic #sbproject #hybeamerica #HYBE."

BTS ARMY reacted to the photos and assumed that Jungkook and Justin Bieber are collaborating or some project. One of them wrote, “JUNGKOOK x JUSTIN BIEBER IN THE BAG LETS GOOOO.” The second one said, “ We’re all rooting for Jungkook ft Justin get up.” The third one said, “I am so proud of Jungkook and I always knew this big moment was going to come. Whatever it can be; a song, a collab, or the full album, whatever it is.. IM HERE to hype it and show my biggest support on everything to the artist that makes the world of music much brighter, JEON JUNGKOOK!”

The fourth one said, “CAN WAIT FOR JJK1! Jungkook is so talented i wanna hear his music. omg I’m so excited!!” The fifth one said, “Proud of Jungkook.” Meanwhile,K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with Like Crazy off his debut solo album Face, which starts at No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart.

The six-song EP, which incorporates songs in English and Korean, scored the second-biggest opening week for an album this year with the equivalent of 164,000 sales in the US, according to data by Luminate, reports Variety. (With inputs from IANS)

