BTS ARMY angry with rapper Badshah after he 'insults' K-pop band in his new song, says 'he should apologise'

Credit: BTS-Badshah/Instagrm

BTS ARMY is angry with rapper Badshah as they feel he insulted K-pop band members V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and RM in his new song Issa Vibe from the film Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor.

In his song, Badshah can be heard saying, “Haaye Ni Tere Nakhre, Yeh Such Diva, Tujhe Handle Nahi Kar Sakta, Koyi Mere Siva.” He further said, “Playlist Bad Bunny BTS Biba, Har Raat Beer Peeni Hai Tujhe Kiba.” ARMY got offended after over the word ‘biba’ which as per BTS fans means ‘pretty woman’.

Watch video:

BTS reacted, one of them wrote, “We love haters because we don't support animal abuse!” The second one said, “Don't like Badshah I love you BTS we army are always with you.” The third one said, “BTS ke samne badshah jese singers kuchh bhi nahi hai right army.” The fourth one said, “They are legends and no one can replace him the one and only BTS.” The fifth one said, “Army don't worry, haters actually don't hate BTS, they are just jealous about that they are not BTS. BTS forever.”

The sixth person wrote, “I really can't imagine some Bollywood artists use BTS for popularity really I am shocked...” The seventh one said, “We love you so much BTS don't care i always support you BTS.” The eighth one said, “Badshah hate bts because he knows he can't be popular like bts.” The ninth one said, “Haters gonna hate players gonna play. We army love BTS forever.”

The ninth person wrote, “Your are absolutely true every artist have their own unique beautiful...if we talk about BTS they are Korean naturally they are white colour which looks so attractive and they respect all there artist friends we know that.. I never heard that they talk about skin colour... Even when they talk there Idol types of girls they never focus on skin colour. .. they jst want their girl l is sweet kind and simple n naturally beautiful. That is why we love BTS always. They are very pretty very handsome... God will bless them all.. BTS.”





