BTS: After Junkook and V, YouTuber makes Jimin sing in Hindi; desi ARMY reacts

Popular musician and YouTuber Anshuman Sharma whose edited music videos often go viral on the internet is back again with his latest BTS video. Earlier, Anshuman had made edited videos showing BTS members Jungkook and V sing in Hindi and now, he has made Jimin croon a romantic track in Hindi which the YouTuber himself has titled 'Tu Hai Jaana'.

Sharing the video on his Instagram channel, Anshuman wrote, "f Jimin was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Jimin biased. This one was a little more challenging than the previous ones, so thank y'all for being so patient with me. You guys are the besstt!" He even asked the fans if they would like to see him continue the series as he wrote, "Ps- Should I keep continuing this series?".

ARMY, the official fandom of the South Korean boy band, has flooded Anshuman's comments section showering him with appreciation and praises. One fan wrote, "Ek hi toh dil h kitni baar Jeetoge", another couldn't control his excitement as he commented in big capital letters, "Thank you sooooo much for keeping my request...Loads of Love". One ARMY member also posted, "This is gonna break your previous records...Mark My Words", while another fan expressed his love in detailed manner as he wrote, "Broooooooooo, pleaseeeeeeee this is freakingggg good!!! You just made my day brooo!!! I'm screamingggggg!!!!!!! Thank you so much!!!!"

In February, Anshuman had made V sing the romantic Hindi track which he titled 'Karun Pyar Tumhe' and had shared a video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Taehyung biased".

In January, the YouTuber made Jungkook sing in Hindi, the romantic track which he titled as 'Saari Raat'. He had then captioned the video as "If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in hindi, hope ya’ll dig it!"



Now, BTS fans are keenly awaiting his versions of other Bangtan boys, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, singing Hindi tracks in his edited videos. Previously, Anshuman has made hilarious tutorials on how to make a Ritviz, Prateek Kuhad, and Badshah song in two minutes.