BTS: After V, J-Hope tests positive for Covid, ARMY reacts

Popular Bangtan boys band BTS musician J-Hope tested positive for Coronavirus. The Septet's management agency confirmed the same through a statement on Thursday. The management company BigHit Entertainment said that J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday.

The statement further says, "J-hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes." Last year, Suga, RM and Jin were also tested positive for the virus. In January 2021, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19. In February, V was tested positive for the virus.

Well, J-Hope fans and the ARMY has gone into a panic state after knowing about the musician's health condition. They have poured their love and wishes on Twitter, and there are countless tweets for J-Hope. One of the tweets says, "Sending lots of love and wishing a speedy recovery for my love Hobi. Hope you feel better very soon." While another member from ARMY added, "It's cold outside, used the icy windshield to wish our sunshine a speedy recovery! #JHOPE Take care of yourselves, dress warmly and above all don't let anyone annoy you!" Another user added, "Whyyyyy hobi get well soon our sunshine rest and eat well...hope you recover the soonest."

J-hope's health scare comes ahead of the band's departure for the US, where they are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammys ceremony. Their international tour 'Permission to Dance' has been extended by four shows in Las Vegas. The group will soon perform at the venue on 8,9, 15 and 16 April.

(With inputs from PTI)