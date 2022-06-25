BTS: 'Ab ki baar Jungkook sarkar', says ARMY after singer poses like 'Indian politician' at White House

Credit: File photo

In order to discuss hate crimes against Asians, BTS’ Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM and V met US President Joe Biden at the White House a few days ago. In one of the viral videos from the White House, Jungkook can be seen joining his hands and posing like a politician.

BTS ARMY found Jungkook’s sweet gesture very cute. After noticing the singer joining hands like an ‘Indian politician,’ fans started saying ‘Ab ki baar Jungkook sarkaar’. Without a doubt, Jungkook looks extremely cute in the video which is still going viral on the Internet.

Take a look:

One of the social media users commented, “Seriously.. His hand gesture was like he is campaining for elections.” The second one mentioned, “If jk was in the political concert then the voting will never end...it took an year to complete.” The third one commented, “Breaking news is bar ka chunav banamilk symbol party jiti hha is bar jeon Jungkook ki sarkaar.’ The fourth one commented, “Hamara neta kesa ho jungkook jesa ho.”

The sixth person said, “Our next Prime Minister is Jeon Jungkook.” The seventh one commented, “Humara pm kaisa ho...jungkook ji jaisa ho...jai shree bang pd lol.” The eighth person said, “Hamara neta kaisa ho Jeon jungkook jesa ho.” The ninth person wrote, “Bilkul hamare dill pe toh pehele se hi unki sarkar raaz Karti hai.” The tenth one commented, “Ache din Anne vale hai ab ki baar kookie ki Sarkar.”

Another social media user wrote, “Zara hamare netaji se pucho toh ye kisne sikhaya.” “Ab ki hi nahi army ke liye har bar bangtan sarkar always bts,” said another person and it continued.

For the unversed, the meeting comes as May’s recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month comes to a close amid a sharp upswing in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year.