BTS 9th anniversary: V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, RM, J Hope, Jin sing live for ARMY

On the occasion of BTS’ 9th anniversary, V aka Kim Tae Hyung, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, RM, J Hope, and Jin surprised ARMY when they decided to sing live for them. BTS ARMY went crazy when they saw the Bangtan boys going live for them.

BTS members sat in the middle of a desert with a band and performed live for their lovers. Fans have been reacting to their live performance. One of them wrote, “No word can describe the beauty of their voices in live performance and There is no word that can describe the beauty of this song.”

The second fan commented, “This is unbelievable We needed this so much ،They never fail to prove that they are the strongest voices that sing live, i don't know what to say or where to start, The strength of their voice, also the rap line,I am speechless, the strength of their presence is incredible, my ears are cleansed with their voices, aslo the Back vocals did really a great jop so clear and amazing ,and no need to talk about there visual it unreal they are the best and no one can deny that.”

The third person commented, “I found BTS when I was about to hit rock bottom. They made such a great impact on my life and I'll forever be grateful to them, their music, and the message they bring just warm my soul. Thank you, BTS! Happy 9th anniversary! Looking forward to forever with you.”

The fourth one commented, “Despite the people who criticized them and who continue to criticize them, they kept going and this is already their 9th anniversary and in all this time they have achieved many things.”

The fifth one commented, “ALL OF THEM ARE IMPECCABLY TALENTED, as always! I love Jimin's way of singing, you can definitely feel his emotions. You would like to close your eyes and feel it, but at the same time you'd want to watch and stare at him.”