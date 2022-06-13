BTS 9th Anniversary Proof LIVE: Anderson Paak joins RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to celebrate

Credit: BTS Live/YouTube

On Monday, BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook celebrated the band’s 9th anniversary. For the special occasion, the band members went live and performed for ARMY.

All 7 stars were seen sitting in the middle of the desert for the live performance. Jungkook started the show with Born Singer, a remake of the J. Cole track. ARMY was surprised when Anderson. Paak joined the Bangtan boys as a special guest. He was seen sitting behind the drums. The event was filled with so many surprises as BTS members not only sang for them but also talked about their past.

J-Hope, the first one to share, stated that the day when BTS was born is his best memory. Meanwhile, Jimin recalled his first concert and said that BTS concerts have a special place in his heart. While talking about their latest release Proof, Jin mentioned, “we wanted to pull everything in one album with Proof, so ARMY could listen all at once.”

V added, “It wraps out the first chapter. It was fun to listen to old songs, unreleased ones.” J Hope said, “We should stick together and keep doing good work.” While talking about the COVID-19, RM said, “Things didn't go as planned and scheduled.”

One of the social media users, “These golden moments of BTS will be always remarkable in Army's mind.” The second social media user wrote, “My soul was trembling while listening to their song. BTS is not just a name it's a Brand. BTS this name is enough to praise themselves I love you soooooo much BTS️.”

The third person commented, “I can't believe that 9 years have passed and how they have grown from their beginnings to what they are now. A hug from a distance I love you very much happy anniversary greetings from BOLIVIA.”