Sidharth Shukla BREAKS SILENCE on reports of him being a part of Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush'

Ever since Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush', an adaptation of Ramayana starring actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles has been announced, the much-awaited film has been in the news for one reason or another.

Envisioned on a monumental scale, the forthcoming film that is slated for release on August 11, 2022, went on floors in February this year. However, the shoot has been stalled amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Despite the shoot being stalled, Om Raut's magnum opus has been making headlines ever since reports of the makers getting in touch with model-turned-actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla to rope him in for a crucial part in the film, surfaced. Reports suggested Sidharth was being roped in, to essay the role of Meghnad, the elder son of Ravana.

In fact, it was also reported that the 'Adipuprush' team had narrated the script to him over a phone call and he was quite impressed with it.

And while there was been no confirmation from the makers or Sidharth on him being a part of the Indian epic, the latter finally broke his silence on the matter recently.

Speaking with Filmfare in an exclusive chat, Sidharth revealed that it (the film) hasn't come to him yet. He said he does not know if there is any truth to it or not because nothing had come to him.

When asked if there was any truth in the reports of him being part of 'Adipurush', Sidharth told the magazine, "Honestly, it hasn't come to me yet. So, I really don't know if there is any truth to it or not. For me, I really don't know because nothing has come to me."

On the work front, Sidharth's much-awaited digital debut 'Broken But Beautiful 3' release today (May 29). He will be seen opposite Sonia Rathee, who is also making her debut in the web series.