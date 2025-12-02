'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'

Telugu actress Poonam Kaur's cryptic post on X is being seen as a direct attack on Samantha Ruth Prabhu after her second wedding with Raj Nidimoru, four years after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the director duo Raj & DK in a ceremony held on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The wedding has drawn considerable public attention, particularly as it marks a second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De, an assistant director who has worked on a few Bollywood projects.

Their wedding has also reignited online chatter around Samantha’s past. Following her 2021 divorce from Chaitanya and his subsequent marriage to Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024, social media users had largely backed Samantha and labelled Sobhita a "homewrecker." However, recent reports claiming that Raj's divorce from Shhyamali is not yet legally final have triggered a reversal in narrative, with Samantha now facing the same accusations.

And thus, netizens have even interpreted Telugu actress Poonam Kaur's cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) as a direct attack on Samantha. Just a few hours after Samantha and Raj tied the knot, Poonam wrote, "Broke a home to create your own - sad (heartbreaking emoji) The empowered ,educated and Narcissistic woman - who are glorified through Paid PR campaigns. Money can buy weak and desperate men." For the unversed, Poonam's filmography includes films such as Ganesh, Gaganam, Souryam, Junooniyat, Bangles, and others.





Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidinomru first collaborated on the second season of The Family Man (2021), where she played the antagonist Raji. They reunited in 2024 for Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra-starrer American spy series Citadel, featuring Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Apart from these two shows, Raj & DK have also directed the shows Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs, and movies Stree, 99, Shor In The City and Go Goa Gona.

