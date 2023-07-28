Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer fantasy comedy Bro is the remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Both films are directed by Samuthirakani.

Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the Telugu fantasy comedy Bro has been released in the theatres on Friday, July 28. Also starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju, the film has opened to positive reviews among audiences, who have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, "#Bro Movie Review - From the start to the end, the audience won’t get bored. Tej does so well for his part and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence and power in the film is just magnificent. Each and every family should watch this film. A refreshing tale that everyone should know", while another added, "#BroTheAvatar, the first 20 mins was okay where you don’t see power but loved the rest movie with amazing Pawan Kalwan's screen presence and a very great message. Wonderful movie!!"

#Bro Movie Review -



From the start to the end, audience won’t get bored. Tej does so well for his part and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence and power in the film is just magnificent. Each and every family should watch this film. A refreshing tale that everyone should know — Varun Velamakanti (@VarunSunRisers) July 28, 2023

My view

Bro is a fan feast and kind of all mix of jukebox of pawan kalayan songs and mass movements

But the last 30mins of the movie finds it soul and makes good watch

The BGM is

Pawan Kalyan was on point and saviour

bad production values and amateur VFX #BroTheAvatar pic.twitter.com/68PryoBFvL — Durgesh Kathera (@KatheraDurgesh) July 28, 2023

Don’t trust fake reviews#BroTheAvatar, the first 20 mins was okay where you don’t see power but loved the rest movie with amazing PSPK screen presence and a very great message. Wonderful movie!!



Rating 3.5/ 5#BRO #BroReview #bro #PawanaKalyan #SaiDharamTej #KetikaSharma pic.twitter.com/3i00SbwexN — Pakkinti Ammayi (@Shalini4u) July 28, 2023

Bro features Sai Dharam Tej as an IT employee Mark, who is always seen complaining about lack of time to his loved ones. When he meets with an accident, the personification of Time, played by his maternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, enters his life and gives him a second chance to mend his affairs.

The film is directed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, in which he himself played the personification of Time and Thambi Ramaiah played the leading role of the hard-working corporate employee struggling with time management issues.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is known for directing the superstar Allu Arjun in three blockbusters namely Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios.



