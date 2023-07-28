Headlines

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with Nothing Phone-like LED strips teased, gets RGB spin

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492, her inspiration was...

Remember Qazi Touqeer, Fame Gurukul winner who was compared to Hrithik, debut film never released, now he performs at...

Centre's ordinance on Delhi explained: Why is AAP is opposing it? All you need to know about services bill

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer fantasy comedy Bro is the remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Both films are directed by Samuthirakani.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the Telugu fantasy comedy Bro has been released in the theatres on Friday, July 28. Also starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju, the film has opened to positive reviews among audiences, who have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, "#Bro Movie Review - From the start to the end, the audience won’t get bored. Tej does so well for his part and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence and power in the film is just magnificent. Each and every family should watch this film. A refreshing tale that everyone should know", while another added, "#BroTheAvatar, the first 20 mins was okay where you don’t see power but loved the rest movie with amazing Pawan Kalwan's screen presence and a very great message. Wonderful movie!!"

Bro features Sai Dharam Tej as an IT employee Mark, who is always seen complaining about lack of time to his loved ones. When he meets with an accident, the personification of Time, played by his maternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, enters his life and gives him a second chance to mend his affairs.

The film is directed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, in which he himself played the personification of Time and Thambi Ramaiah played the leading role of the hard-working corporate employee struggling with time management issues. 

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is known for directing the superstar Allu Arjun in three blockbusters namely Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios.

READ | Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

 

