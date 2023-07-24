Headlines

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Bro is helmed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own directorial 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

The trailer for the upcoming Telugu film Bro starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej was released on Saturday, July 22, less than a week ahead of its theatrical release on July 28. The fantasy comedy also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles.

Bro features Sai Dharam Tej as an IT employee Mark, who is always seen complaining about lack of time to his loved ones. When he meets with an accident, the personification of Time, played by his maternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, enters his life and gives him a second chance to mend his affairs.

The trailer has received a unanimous positive response from Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's fans, who have shared their excitement on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. While one of them wrote, "#BroTrailer looks super energetic & interesting. Sai Dharam Tej, Mark looks too good. Specially bonding of you & Pawan Kalyan garu is just fire. This is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions", another added, "The #trailer for the much-awaited #Telugu fantasy comedy film Bro is out now. Featuring a stunning cast including Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan, this movie is bound to be an epic entertainer!".

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is directed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, in which he himself played the personification of Time and Thambi Ramaiah played the leading role of the hard-working corporate employee struggling with time management issues. 

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is known for directing the superstar Allu Arjun in three blockbusters namely Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios.

READ | Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

 

