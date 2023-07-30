Headlines

Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for allegedly damaging theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan fans have been arrested after they damaged the screen while celebrating actor's film Bro.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro finally hit the theatres on July 28 and hit fans celebrated like a festival. Fans got so excited that they performed abhishekham and poured milk on a theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the reports, they damaged the screen and are now arrested for their act. Videos and photos of them are now going viral on social media. Bro stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the leading roles. The film hit theatres worldwide this Friday, July 28 and took a massive opening of Rs 30 crore, becoming the third highest opening Telugu film this year after Prabhas' Adipurush and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

However, on its second day, Bro witnessed a drastic fall in its net India collections earning only Rs 17 crore, which means a fall of over 43%, due to the mixed reviews from audiences and critics. This takes the two-day collection of the film to Rs 47.10 crore. Taking the gross domestic and overseas earnings into account, the film's two-day total stands at Rs 66 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnlk.com.

Bro features Sai Dharam Tej as an IT employee Mark, who is always seen complaining about lack of time to his loved ones. When he meets with an accident, the personification of Time, played by his maternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, enters his life and gives him a second chance to mend his affairs.

The film is directed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, in which he himself played the personification of Time and Thambi Ramaiah played the leading role of the hard-working corporate employee struggling with time management issues.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is known for directing the superstar Allu Arjun in three blockbusters namely Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios.

