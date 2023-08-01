Headlines

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Bro box office collections are inching towards Rs 100 crore, but suffered a drastic fall on Monday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

The Monday blues have hit Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s film Bro. The film saw a massive drop on its fourth day, diminishing its chances of a healthy lifetime run. The Monday drop means that despite a good opening day, the film now runs the risk of not being a clean hit, and will have to show some good recovery over the next few days to be able to do so.

On Monday, the fourth day of its release, Bro earned Rs 3.85 crore net in India, a huge drop of 77% from its Sunday collection of Rs 16.9 and a massive 87% drop from its opening day number of Rs 30 crore. Now, Bro’s four-day India net collection stands at Rs 67.85 crore. The film’s overseas collection is moderate at around $1.5 million, which has taken its worldwide gross to Rs 91.75 crore. The film may cross the 100-crore barrier over the next two or three days, provided it does not continue to slide.

When Bro does cross the 100-crore mark, it will become the seventh Telugu film to do so in 2023, including two bilinguals. Waltair Veerayya has grossed over Rs 200 crore, while Veera Simha Reddy, Dasara, and Virupaksha have also crossed the 100-crore mark. Apart from these, two bilingual films – Sir and Adipurush – have also entered the club.

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is about a man who dies and meets the God of Time, who gives him an ‘extension’ of three months to get his affairs inorder. The comedy has opened to mixed reviews but praise for the leads Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju.

