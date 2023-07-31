Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Bro box office collections should cross Rs 100 crore in a day or two.

Telugu cinema continues its good year with the latest release Bro. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the supernatural comedy opened to extraordinary numbers and while its collections slowed down over the weekend, the three-day aggregate is still quite healthy at Rs 87 crore.

Bro earned Rs 16.90 crore in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic net tally over its opening weekend to an impressive Rs 64 crore. Bro had opened to a more-than-impressive Rs 30 crore on Friday, adding Rs 17 crore on Saturday as well. The film has done well overseas well, grossing Rs 23 crore in the foreign markets, taking its worldwide collections to Rs 87 crore.

The film is almost certain to cross Rs 100 crore either on Monday or Tuesday and unless it shows a great drop on Monday, should make a case for a lifetime haul of over Rs 200 crore.

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is about a man who dies and meets the God of Time, who gives him an ‘extension’ of three months to get his affairs inorder. The comedy has opened to mixed reviews but praise for the leads Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju.

The year 2023 has seen a number of Telugu films break the 100-crore barrier, and many unheralded small-budget films also do quite well. Waltair Veerayya has grossed over Rs 200 crore, while Veera imha Reddy, Dasara, and Virupaksha have also crossed the 100-crore mark. Apart from these, two bilingual films – Sir and Adipurush – have also entered the club. Smaller films like Baby and Samajavaragamana are also going strong at the box office.