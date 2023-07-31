Headlines

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

‘Deeply disturbed, simply unacceptable’: Supreme Court issues stern statement on Manipur violence

Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Respiratory disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Weight Loss: 10 health benefits of khichdi

10 Traditional dishes of India you must try

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Bro box office collections should cross Rs 100 crore in a day or two.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Telugu cinema continues its good year with the latest release Bro. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the supernatural comedy opened to extraordinary numbers and while its collections slowed down over the weekend, the three-day aggregate is still quite healthy at Rs 87 crore.

Bro earned Rs 16.90 crore in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic net tally over its opening weekend to an impressive Rs 64 crore. Bro had opened to a more-than-impressive Rs 30 crore on Friday, adding Rs 17 crore on Saturday as well. The film has done well overseas well, grossing Rs 23 crore in the foreign markets, taking its worldwide collections to Rs 87 crore.

The film is almost certain to cross Rs 100 crore either on Monday or Tuesday and unless it shows a great drop on Monday, should make a case for a lifetime haul of over Rs 200 crore.

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is about a man who dies and meets the God of Time, who gives him an ‘extension’ of three months to get his affairs inorder. The comedy has opened to mixed reviews but praise for the leads Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju.

The year 2023 has seen a number of Telugu films break the 100-crore barrier, and many unheralded small-budget films also do quite well. Waltair Veerayya has grossed over Rs 200 crore, while Veera imha Reddy, Dasara, and Virupaksha have also crossed the 100-crore mark. Apart from these, two bilingual films – Sir and Adipurush – have also entered the club. Smaller films like Baby and Samajavaragamana are also going strong at the box office.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE