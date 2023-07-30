Headlines

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

Shah Rukh Khan married Ayesha, Gauri married Jeetender Kumar Tulli, star couple's unknown wedding mysteries revealed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Exquisite architectural marvels: 10 Magnificent monuments built by Mughals

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Bro is the remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which starred Samuthirakani and Thami Ramaiah in the leading roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the leading roles, the Telugu fantasy comedy Bro hit theatres worldwide this Friday, July 28. The film took a massive opening of Rs 30 crore, becoming the third highest opening Telugu film this year after Prabhas' Adipurush and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

However, on its second day, Bro witnessed a drastic fall in its net India collections earning only Rs 17 crore, which means a fall of over 43%, due to the mixed reviews from audiences and critics. This takes the two-day collection of the film to Rs 47.10 crore. Taking the gross domestic and overseas earnings into account, the film's two-day total stands at Rs 66 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnlk.com.

Bro features Sai Dharam Tej as an IT employee Mark, who is always seen complaining about lack of time to his loved ones. When he meets with an accident, the personification of Time, played by his maternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, enters his life and gives him a second chance to mend his affairs. 

The film is directed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, in which he himself played the personification of Time and Thambi Ramaiah played the leading role of the hard-working corporate employee struggling with time management issues. 

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is known for directing the superstar Allu Arjun in three blockbusters namely Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios.

READ | Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Captain Miller teaser: Dhanush unleashes his action-packed avatar, Arun Matheswaran film to release on this date

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE