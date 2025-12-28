Brigitte Bardot, icon of French cinema and 1960s sex symbol, dies at age 91

Her death was announced by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which did not provide details about the time or place of her passing. "The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer."

Brigitte Bardot, the French actress and singer who was a global sex symbol in the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 91. Her death was announced by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which did not provide details about the time or place of her passing. "The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," the organisation said in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

Born in 1934 in the French capital Paris, Bardot shot to international fame with the 1956 classic film And God Created Woman, written and directed by her first husband Roger Vadim. She went on to star in a number of major French movies, including The Truth, Very Private Affair, and Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt. Bardot had a parallel career in music and also featured in several Hollywood flicks. But she found the pressure of her stardom increasingly unbearable, and retired from acting in 1973 at the age of 39. She then turned her focus to animal rights activism, going on to set up the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986.

At times, Bardot's outspoken support for animal protection evolved into contentious comments on ethnic minorities and open support for France's far-right party Front National (now known as National Rally). She also received a number of convictions for racial hatred. Bardot was married four times: to Vadim between 1952 and 1957, Jacques Charrier between (1959-1962), photographer Gunter Sachs (1966-1969)​, and Bernard d’Ormale, who she married in 1992. She also had high-profile relationships, including with Jean-Louis Trintignant and Serge Gainsbourg.