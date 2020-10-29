Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal stuns in ethnic look at her mehendi ceremony; photo inside

Within a day, Kajal Aggarwal will be a married woman. The actor is set to tie the knot with beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, at a private ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday and Kajal has been sharing several photos on her Instagram page. Now, she posted a photo straight from the Mehendi ceremony and the actor is flaunting her bridal glow. Kajal looks pretty as ever in a green ethnic look.

In the photo clicked by ace wedding photographer Stories by Joseph Radhik, Kajal is seen wearing a mint green salwar suit with golden chandbalis. She tied her hair in a tight braid and is showing her mehndi filled hands while being all smiles for the camera. Kajal captioned her photo stating, "#kajgautkitched".

Check it out below:

On Tuesday, Kajal had shared a few photos with her sister Nisha Aggarwal as they were looking forward to the wedding festivities. She wrote, "Last 2 days as Ms.Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything @nishaaggarwal, in @dandelion.india @niyati_kothari @deepa_hairstylist__ @flamingo.productions."

Take a look:

It was on October 6, when kajal announced that Gautam and she will be entering marital bliss on this month. She had penned a statement and posted on her social media pages. It read as "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey."