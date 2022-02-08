Search icon
BREAKING! Indian documentary 'Writing With Fire' wins nomination at Oscars

Indian documentary 'Writing With Fire' has been nominated at Oscars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Indian documentary ‘Writing With Fire’ has been nominated at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards under Best Documentary Feature category. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan have announced the nominations on Tuesday evening. The official Twitter page of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences played an important part as nominations were announced live on the page. The story of ‘Writing With Fire’, which is directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, revolves around the rise of Khabar Lahariya (India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women).

