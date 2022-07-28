BREAKING: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast receives threat call against four-year old daughter, YouTuber files complaint

Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja/File photo

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on thursday took to his Twitter handle to inform that he had filed a police complaint after having received a threat call against his four-year old daughter. Alongside a blurred screenshot of the police complaint, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast tweeted, "Received a threat call against our 4 yr old daughter. Police complaint registered. @DelhiPolice @HMOIndia."

Received a threat call against our 4 yr old daughter.

Police complaint registered.@DelhiPolice @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FobjcwjLMd — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 28, 2022

'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja was recently in the news for his arrest. Gaurav was arrested after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida on July 9, to celebrate his birthday. Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. He was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Hours later, he was granted bail.

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams. A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.