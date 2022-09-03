Brahmastra: RRR star Jr NTR praises Amitabh Bachchan, says 'he really created...'

Credit: File photo

On Friday, RRR actor Jr NTR was seen praising Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan at a film's promotional event in Hyderabad. Amitabh Bachchan is adored by millions of fans in India and abroad. Like many, Jr NTR also does not shy away from expressing his love for the legendary actor.

During the press event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad on Friday, NTR opened up about how much he is in awe of Big B - especially his voice. "I really enjoy Amitabh Bachchan sir's intensity in every film of his. I was a big fan of his intensity, his voice, his eyes, his feet...the way he stood, the way he swung his left hand...everything about Amit ji was intense for me. He really created a mark on me as an actor," he said.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan plays a prominent role in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. After heaping praises on Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR said that he really connects with Ranbir as an actor.

"There is one actor I really connect with and that is Ranbir. Every film of his has really inspired me as an actor and my most favourite is Rockstar. He inspires me. I really like the intensity in Ranbir....it feels great to share a stage with him today in my hometown Hyderabad," he added.Apart from Jr NTR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli was also present at the press meet to promote Ranbir and Alia's film Brahmastra, which is set to hit the theatres on September 9.

While taking the centre stage, Jr NTR opened up on why films are not working at the box office. He said, "They (audience) want something more than what we are delivering now. I am a person who believes that we perform better when we are under pressure. So, it's good we are having this pressure. I think the industry in total has to accept this challenge and make better films for the audiences." Tarak further added that "I hope everyone understands that. I am not putting anyone down here. Let's accept the challenge, let's go ahead, and make great films for our audiences." At last, he shared his good wishes to team Brahmastra, "I pray that Brahmastra truly comes out as a Brahmastra of our Indian film industry."

Talking about Alia, the RRR actor said "Here, we have one of the finest actors of our generation. A very very close friend and a darling. I must say, everybody who is sitting here, the most emotion I share is with Rajamouli Sir and Nagarjuna Sir, it's only Alia. Because of the conversations we have had on RRR, she's such a gem of a person, one of the finest actors we have. Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. All the very best, Alia." (With inputs from ANI)