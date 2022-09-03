Brahmastra: RRR star Jr NTR opens up on dull phase of Indian film industry, says 'let's accept...'

Jr NTR

As major films tanked miserably at the box office, Jr NTR opens up on the dull phase, and he suggested taking the failure as a challenge to do better. The RRR star was the chief guest of team Brahmastra's press meet at Hyderabad. Tarak extended his support to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer, and he graced the event with director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar.

While taking the centre stage, Jr NTR opens up on why films are not working at the box office. He said, "They (audience) want something more than what we are delivering now. I am a person who believes that we perform better when we are under pressure. So, it's good we are having this pressure. I think the industry in total has to accept this challenge and make better films for the audiences." Tarak further added that "I hope everyone understands that. I am not putting anyone down here. Let's accept the challenge, let's go ahead, and make great films for our audiences." At last, he shared his good wishes to team Brahmastra, "I pray that Brahmastra truly comes out as a Brahmastra of our Indian film industry."

Talking about Alia, the RRR actor said "Here, we have one of the finest actors of our generation. A very very close friend and a darling. I must say, everybody who is sitting here, the most emotion I share is with Rajamouli Sir and Nagarjuna Sir, it's only Alia. Because of the conversations we have had on RRR, she's such a gem of a person, one of the finest actors we have. Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. All the very best, Alia"

While praising, Ranbir Kapoor, he said that he is the only actor he has connected with after Amitabh Bachchan and he loves Rockstar. He was heard saying, "The intensity he had while he was performing his role as Rockstar really really left a mark on me and I should really say that he inspires me as an actor, everything about him, I like the intensity of Ranbir as well, so it's really nice to share the stage with him today in my home town Hyderabad." Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.