Nagarjuna opens up on son Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, says 'it's out of our...'

Nagarjuna

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is currently enjoying the response he's receiving for his brief-yet-effective cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The veteran actor was spotted in Karan Johar's office on Wednesday, and he's also speaking to the media about his experience while working on the film.

In a recent interview, Don star opened up on his son Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per the conversation in Pinkvilla, the veteran star said, "He (Chaitanya) is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate." Nagarjuna continued, "We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.”

In another interview, Naga spoke about Naga's failed debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. As a father, Nagarjuna said he wished "Laal Singh Chaddha", starring Aamir Khan in the title role, had also fared better. Asked about how the family reacted to the success of "Brahmastra" and the lacklustre performance of "Laal Singh Chaddha" at the box office, the Telugu superstar told PTI, "It is a bittersweet moment. I wish it had worked good. But it happens, it is an experience."

Both the father and son duo made extended cameo appearances in "Brahmastra" and "Laal Singh Chaddha", respectively. In "Brahmastra", Nagarjuna portrayed the role of an artist named Anish Shetty, who wields the 'Nandi Astra'. Chaitanya played Balaraju 'Bala' Bodie, the best friend of Laal (Khan) in "Laal Singh Chaddha".

The first instalment of the "Brahmastra" trilogy also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Star Studios and Dharma Productions have backed the movie, which has been presented in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages by director S S Rajamouli.