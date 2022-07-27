Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy raises temperature on social media, shares sexy photos

Credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy has been one of the most stylish actresses ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry. She has a huge fan following on social media, the actress often shares her sexy, hot, and stylish photos on Instagram.

Recently, she posted a few photos and raised the temperature. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Life’s a dandelion white.." Her gorgeous photos are going viral on social media, her fans are all hearts after seeing them

Earlier, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of Mouni Roy on social media. However, after the clip went viral, netizens started trolling the actress for wearing over-sized pants. On of them wrote, “Mujhe lga aadhi bethi hai ye pants to bahut jayda choti pehn li madam.” The second one mentioned, “Apni size ki pant pehna kro.”

The third one mentioned, “Her pant is longer than my life.” The fourth one commented, “Ye jankar ese ban kar ayi hai ki log troll kare.” The fifth one commented, “What happened to her face.” The sixth one commented, “The comments section interests me more.” The seventh one mentioned, “When u want that pant so much but ur size ain't available but u buy it anyway.”

Mouni Roy often flaunts her toned body and fine curves in bold outfits. The actress recently shared her bare back photos from the Maldives and raised the temperature. In the pictures that she shared, the actress can be seen posing backless with a blanket wrapped around her. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My corner of the sky.”

Roy, who made her television debut in the hugely popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was recently seen as the judge on the kids' dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5. Her co-judges in the show were choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and actress Sonali Bendre.

Talking about her role in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, Mouni plays the antagonist Junoon, the mysterious queen of darkness. While sharing her motion poster, the filmmaker had called her the surprise package in the Raanbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film set to release in cinemas on September 9.

For the unversed, Mouni made her Bollywood debut as the leading actress opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold based on India's first win in Hockey post-independence at the 1948 Olympics in London. Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Nikita Dutta also starred in prominent roles.