FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

5 dead after SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'

Chirag Paswan on JSP's claim of Rs 14000cr World Bank Fund use in Bihar polls

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi has references to the Ramayana. The glimpses of Lord Rama and Hanuman left the moviegoers stunned, but netizens are fuming with Rajamouli's recent remark on Lord Pawan Purtra. To make matters worse, his old tweet also went viral.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens
Mahesh Babu in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SS Rajamouli is now embroiled in an uninvited controversy. Following his recent remark about Lord Hanuman, his old tweet about Lord Rama has fumed the netizens, who are demanding a boycott of his upcoming movie Varanasi. During the press event for Varanasi, in Hyderabad, atheist Rajamouli blamed God for the technical setbacks the team encountered. Rajamouli's comments, perceived as "mocking", were an emotional response to major technical failures and a teaser leak that occurred during the event. Visibly upset and emotional, SS Rajamouli took the stage and, speaking in Telugu, addressed the chaotic situation. His comments, widely translated, concerned technical failures in the context of his family's religious beliefs.

Soon after Rajamouli's speech went viral and drew online backlash, his 2011 tweet resurfaced. In this tweet, Rajamouli openly said that he doesn't 'like' Lord Rama, and prefers Lord Krishna's avatar. The Baahubali director's controversial tweet was in response to a fan who wished him on Ram Navami. The netizen wrote, "@ssrajamouli, wish you a hearty Sri Ram Navami. Let our faces beam with a smile all the time by chanting the name of Lord Ram. Rajamouli chose to reply to him and said, "@yourstarun85 Tq. But I never liked lord ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars." (sic)

Netizens demand a ban on Varanasi

After Rajamouli's statement on Lord Hanuman, and a tweet on Lord Rama, miffed netizens are lashing out at the director and his upcoming film, which has references to Ramayana and Treta Yuga's biggest battle of Good vs Evil. "This filthy #SSRajamouli has openly mocked Hanuman Ji during #Varanasi teaser launch, and not a single right-wing account has called this out. Agar yeh kisi Bollywood wale ne bola  hota toh Ghar fook dete uska. Have some shame, call it out, but you’ll not because south hai na." 

Another netizen wrote, "He doesn't have much faith in God, he doesn't like Lord Ram, he just wants to make money using God's name in his movie @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh. Rajmouli is the biggest hypocrite overrated director, ur downfall will start from here HANUMANJI will do it #Varanasi." One of the netizens wrote, "Did not expect from SS Rajamouli. Now the Same Lord will also bring some glitch in Collections #BoycottVaranasi. #BoycottVaranasi."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling
Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even
'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens
'Boycott Varanasi': Rajamouli's old tweet 'I never liked Rama' goes viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE