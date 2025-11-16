'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi has references to the Ramayana. The glimpses of Lord Rama and Hanuman left the moviegoers stunned, but netizens are fuming with Rajamouli's recent remark on Lord Pawan Purtra. To make matters worse, his old tweet also went viral.

SS Rajamouli is now embroiled in an uninvited controversy. Following his recent remark about Lord Hanuman, his old tweet about Lord Rama has fumed the netizens, who are demanding a boycott of his upcoming movie Varanasi. During the press event for Varanasi, in Hyderabad, atheist Rajamouli blamed God for the technical setbacks the team encountered. Rajamouli's comments, perceived as "mocking", were an emotional response to major technical failures and a teaser leak that occurred during the event. Visibly upset and emotional, SS Rajamouli took the stage and, speaking in Telugu, addressed the chaotic situation. His comments, widely translated, concerned technical failures in the context of his family's religious beliefs.

This filthy #SSRajamouli has openly mocked Hanuman Ji during #Varanasi teaser launch and not a single Right wing account has called this out.



Agar yeh kisi Bollywood wale ne bola hota toh Ghar fook dete uska.



Have some shame, call it out, but you’ll not because south hai na pic.twitter.com/eomTWKsR92 — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@KshitizCritic) November 16, 2025

Soon after Rajamouli's speech went viral and drew online backlash, his 2011 tweet resurfaced. In this tweet, Rajamouli openly said that he doesn't 'like' Lord Rama, and prefers Lord Krishna's avatar. The Baahubali director's controversial tweet was in response to a fan who wished him on Ram Navami. The netizen wrote, "@ssrajamouli, wish you a hearty Sri Ram Navami. Let our faces beam with a smile all the time by chanting the name of Lord Ram. Rajamouli chose to reply to him and said, "@yourstarun85 Tq. But I never liked lord ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars." (sic)

@yourstarun85 Tq. But I never liked lord ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 12, 2011

Netizens demand a ban on Varanasi

After Rajamouli's statement on Lord Hanuman, and a tweet on Lord Rama, miffed netizens are lashing out at the director and his upcoming film, which has references to Ramayana and Treta Yuga's biggest battle of Good vs Evil. "This filthy #SSRajamouli has openly mocked Hanuman Ji during #Varanasi teaser launch, and not a single right-wing account has called this out. Agar yeh kisi Bollywood wale ne bola hota toh Ghar fook dete uska. Have some shame, call it out, but you’ll not because south hai na."

Shocked to see @urstrulyMahesh wearing shoes while riding a sacred cow in #Varanasi poster. This disrespects Hindu traditions and hurts our sentiments. Cows symbolize purity, and such visuals offend. I cannot support this. Boycotting the movie! #BoycottVaranasi#RespectOurCulture pic.twitter.com/9U3hYiFLl2 — Tejeswar Reddy (@Tejeswa73467494) November 15, 2025

Another netizen wrote, "He doesn't have much faith in God, he doesn't like Lord Ram, he just wants to make money using God's name in his movie @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh. Rajmouli is the biggest hypocrite overrated director, ur downfall will start from here HANUMANJI will do it #Varanasi." One of the netizens wrote, "Did not expect from SS Rajamouli. Now the Same Lord will also bring some glitch in Collections #BoycottVaranasi. #BoycottVaranasi."