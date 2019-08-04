Box Office Report: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Khandaani Shafakhana' vs 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' Day 2

Both Khandaani Shafakhana and Fast & Furiouos Presents Hobbs & Shaw didn't witness significant jump in their respective box office collections on day two...

This Friday saw two new movies hitting the screens in the country - Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana and the Hollywood film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. While Khandaani Shafakhana couldn't even manage to touch the Rs 1 crore mark on its opening day, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw got a fantastic start at the ticket windows. However, both the films didn't witness significant rise in their respective box office collections on day two.

Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana recorded barely 10% growth on Saturday. The film managed to rake in a total of Rs 85 lakh on day two when it had opened to Rs 75 lakh on Friday. After two days, the total box office collection of Khandaani Shafakhana stand at Rs 1.60 crore as of now.

On the other hand, the Hollywood release Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw too witnessed limited growth on Saturday. The movie managed to rake in a total of Rs 11.75 crore on its second day at the box office. The film had opened to Rs 11 crore on Friday. The overall box office collections of the film in two days stands at Rs 22.75 crore.

Both the films are also facing competition at the ticket windows from Judgementall Hai Kya and Super 30, which are still running strong at the box offce. It'll be interesting to see how Khandaani Shafakhana and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw will fare at the box office on day three.

(Note: Box Office figures via BoxOfficeIndia)