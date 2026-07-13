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Box Office Explained: What is difference between net collection, gross collection, distributor share, and worldwide gross?

A film's box office performance is measured through several metrics. Net collection is earnings after GST deduction, while gross collection includes taxes. Distributor share is what distributors receive after taxes and exhibitors' cuts. Worldwide gross combines domestic and overseas earnings.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Box Office Explained: What is difference between net collection, gross collection, distributor share, and worldwide gross?
Box Office Explained
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When discussing a film's box office performance, audiences often focus on its India net collection. However, trade experts evaluate a movie using several financial metrics, including net collection, gross collection, distributor share, and worldwide gross, to get a clearer picture of its commercial success and profitability.

What is Net Collection?

Net Collection is the most commonly reported box office figure in India. It refers to the total ticket revenue earned after deducting GST (earlier entertainment tax). Since taxes are excluded, this metric is widely used by trade analysts to compare a film's domestic performance. For example, if a film collects Rs 118 crore, including GST, its India net collection would be around Rs 100 crore.

What is Gross Collection?

Gross Collection represents the total value of tickets sold in India before any tax deductions. It includes the GST collected from moviegoers and reflects the actual money generated at cinema ticket counters. However, this entire amount does not reach the producers or distributors, as taxes are deducted before the remaining revenue is distributed among stakeholders.

What is Distributor Share?

Another crucial metric is the Distributor Share, which is the amount received by distributors after GST is deducted and after exhibitors (cinema owners) take their agreed share. Revenue-sharing ratios vary depending on the film, region, and week of release. Trade experts consider the distributor share one of the most important indicators of a film's theatrical profitability because it represents the money available to recover distribution costs and generate profits.

What is Worldwide Gross?

Apart from these domestic figures, the Worldwide Gross combines a film's India gross collection with its overseas earnings. It measures a movie's global box office performance and overall commercial reach. It is also used to compare films internationally and determine worldwide box office milestones such as Rs 500 crore or Rs 1,000 crore club entries.

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