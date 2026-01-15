Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty honour Indian forces at Karwar Naval Base, launches film's music with real heroes

US-Iran Conflict: How military action may backfire on Donald Trump?
Border 2 team pays tribute to Indian Navy officers and sailors at Karwar Naval Base with a special evening of music, honour, and patriotism ahead of the film’s release.
In the excitement of the release of Border 2, the film has already resonated deeply with audiences. To honour the values portrayed in the movie, the Border 2 team recently visited the Karwar Naval Base to pay tribute to the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy.
The gathering was organised as a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, who dedicate their lives to protecting the country. The evening stood as a symbol of mutual respect between storytellers and real-life heroes.
One of the most memorable moments of the event was a special live musical performance from Border 2, presented exclusively for the Indian Navy. The powerful songs from the film filled the venue with emotion and pride. The music resonated strongly with those present, creating a deeply moving atmosphere.
Beyond the performances, the evening featured warm interactions and meaningful conversations. The focus remained firmly on acknowledging the resilience, dedication, and courage of naval personnel. The exchange highlighted how stories shown on screen are inspired by the real sacrifices made by India’s armed forces every day.
The Border 2 team expressed sincere thanks to the Indian Navy. The Karwar Naval Base visit has now become a defining and emotional milestone in the film’s journey ahead of its release.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a strong ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.
Audiences can witness this grand story of patriotism and courage when Border 2 releases in cinemas on January 23, 2026.