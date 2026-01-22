Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason

Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar
Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, will release in India on January 23, 2026 but will not be shown in Gulf countries due to political content. Despite this, the film is expected to perform strongly at the Indian box office.
The upcoming Bollywood movie Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, is creating a lot of excitement among fans. The film is set to be released in India on January 23, 2026 and the bookings are already impressive. But, the fans living in the Gulf region will not get the chance to see the movie in cinemas, as it has not been scheduled for release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
It has been disclosed that in the Gulf states, movies that contain heavy political or anti-Pakistan themes usually do not get a reception favourable to the artists, owing to the censorship laws. The makers of Border 2 made an attempt to get permission for a release in these countries, but their efforts seem to be in vain. This case is parallel to that of the recently released film Dhurandhar, which was also prevented from entering Gulf countries on comparable grounds.
Filmmakers still believe in the movie's success in India, notwithstanding the Gulf prohibition. The case of movies like Dhurandhar and Gadar 2 has demonstrated that there can be a very good domestic box office performance even if the film is not released in some parts of the world. Due to the presence of stars, the theme of patriotism and the story full of action, Border 2 is likely to pull in the crowds.
Bollywood films have already faced restrictions in the Gulf before. The movies touching on delicate political or border issues like Fighter, Sky Force and The Kashmir Files have been refused to be screened in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar as well. This might have a negative impact on the revenue of the overseas markets, but Indian filmmakers are still concentrating on making their films successful in the home market and in the international markets where the movie is allowed. Border 2 is a highly anticipated film for both Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan fans, but those in the Gulf countries will have to find other means of watching the movie. The same day of its release, the film in India and the other regions will be a blockbuster hit, thus continuing the tradition that patriotic action films are the main attraction for the viewers.