FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar

Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest

Why has China rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace, after Pakistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia accepted it?

Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason

Exclusive | Suniel Shetty on Border 2, Ahan Shetty getting compared to him after film release: 'Baap-baap hota hai'

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Explained: How 3 days of violence unfolded after Indira Gandhi's killing, a timeline of horror as Sajjan Kumar is acquitted

India head coach Gautam Gambhir responds to speculation of split with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: 'Being pitted against my own'

Who was Mayanglambam Rishikanta? 38 year-old man from Meitei community abducted, shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district, chilling video emerges

Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway

Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight underway in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, top Naxal with Rs 50 lakh bounty killed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason

Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai'

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest

Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, will release in India on January 23, 2026 but will not be shown in Gulf countries due to political content. Despite this, the film is expected to perform strongly at the Indian box office.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 01:33 PM IST

Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The upcoming Bollywood movie Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, is creating a lot of excitement among fans. The film is set to be released in India on January 23, 2026 and the bookings are already impressive. But, the fans living in the Gulf region will not get the chance to see the movie in cinemas, as it has not been scheduled for release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Reason behind the ban:

It has been disclosed that in the Gulf states, movies that contain heavy political or anti-Pakistan themes usually do not get a reception favourable to the artists, owing to the censorship laws. The makers of Border 2 made an attempt to get permission for a release in these countries, but their efforts seem to be in vain. This case is parallel to that of the recently released film Dhurandhar, which was also prevented from entering Gulf countries on comparable grounds.

Box office prospects in India:

Filmmakers still believe in the movie's success in India, notwithstanding the Gulf prohibition. The case of movies like Dhurandhar and Gadar 2 has demonstrated that there can be a very good domestic box office performance even if the film is not released in some parts of the world. Due to the presence of stars, the theme of patriotism and the story full of action, Border 2 is likely to pull in the crowds.

Also read: Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you

Bollywood’s recent pattern:

Bollywood films have already faced restrictions in the Gulf before. The movies touching on delicate political or border issues like Fighter, Sky Force and The Kashmir Files have been refused to be screened in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar as well. This might have a negative impact on the revenue of the overseas markets, but Indian filmmakers are still concentrating on making their films successful in the home market and in the international markets where the movie is allowed. Border 2 is a highly anticipated film for both Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan fans, but those in the Gulf countries will have to find other means of watching the movie. The same day of its release, the film in India and the other regions will be a blockbuster hit, thus continuing the tradition that patriotic action films are the main attraction for the viewers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason
Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai'
Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar
Bhojshala Dispute: SC allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day
Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest
Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest
Why has China rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace, after Pakistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia accepted it?
Why has China rejected Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace
Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason
Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement