Border 2 box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol’s war drama continues to hold well at box office, crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, started its box office journey on a very strong note. The film received its theatrical release during the Republic Day holiday period, which resulted in increased cinema attendance. The combination of the extended holiday and the film's patriotic content made it a popular choice for theatre viewing among audiences. Border 2 achieved exceptional success during its opening week. The film grossed approximately Rs 224 crore at the Indian box office within its first week of release. The film achieved an impressive opening day collection, which continued to increase throughout the weekend. The audience response, combined with the action sequences and Sunny Deol's intense performance, created a strong beginning for the movie.

Second week shows slowdown:

The film experienced a drop in box office performance during its second week after it achieved successful results during its first week. The film received good weekend box office results, but its weekday performance suffered a decline. The initial excitement for major films usually leads to this pattern of declining audience interest. Border 2 achieved its lowest daily collection on Day 14 when it earned approximately Rs 3.35 crore. The data demonstrates that theatre attendance has decreased since the first week of the movie. The film maintains its ongoing presence in multiple theatres throughout the nation.

Total collection nears Rs 300 crore:

Border 2 has earned approximately Rs 294 crore in Indian box office revenue after its first two weeks of release. The film needs to reach the Rs 300 crore threshold, which the industry considers a significant box office milestone, before it can achieve its major success. The trade experts predict that the film will surpass this threshold after it sustains its current box office performance throughout the upcoming days.

Anurag Singh took control of Border 2, which serves as the second part of the original 1997 movie Border. The film has succeeded in establishing connections with viewers through its emotional narrative, war sequences and its patriotic theme. The movie Border 2 has already become one of the most successful Bollywood films of the year despite its decreased pacing.