Border 2 box office collection day 11: Despite drop, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film nears Rs 400 crore worldwide

Border 2 continues to perform well at the box office, collecting around Rs 383 crore worldwide in 11 days. The film opened strongly during the Republic Day weekend and received positive responses for its patriotic theme and performances.

The Bollywood war film Border 2 is enjoying a successful run at the box office and remains a popular choice among moviegoers. The movie, which stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has drawn sizable crowds in India and overseas. It has successfully connected with viewers through its emotional storytelling and patriotic theme.

Worldwide collection nears Rs 400 crore:

Border 2 has made about Rs 383 crore worldwide after 11 days in theatres. Both domestic and international theatre collections are included in this total. The movie is now very close to reaching the Rs 400 crore milestone, which only a few major Bollywood productions can do, thanks to these remarkable numbers.

Big opening boosted by holiday weekend:

The movie got off to a great start at the box office, particularly over the weekend of Republic Day. Large numbers of families and groups went to the movies as a result of the national holiday. Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh were also commended for their roles, and Sunny Deol's strong on-screen persona and patriotic dialogue drew a lot of praise.

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal quits acting? Aamir actor spotted outside Bandra court, hints about pursuing law: 'And here I'm...'

Drop in collections on day 11:

The movie's daily earnings significantly decreased on Day 11, which was a Monday. After the first week, when weekends and holidays are over, this type of slowdown is typical for major releases. Despite the decline, Border 2's overall box office performance is still excellent.

Like the 1997 classic Border, the 1971 India-Pakistan war serves as the inspiration for Border 2, which was directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films. The film appeals to a broad audience because it combines action, emotion, and patriotism. According to trade analysts, Border 2 has already cemented its status as one of the year's biggest hits. The movie is anticipated to hit the Rs 400 crore milestone soon, making it a huge box office success, even though collections may slow down even more.