Border 2: Anu Malik reveals shocking secret of iconic song Sandese Aate Hain, says 'there was no poetry'

Anu Malik’s tune for 'Sandese Aate Hain' was initially rejected, but Javed Akhtar suggested it for Border; despite finding the lyrics long, Anu composed the music that made the song a timeless patriotic hit.

'Sandese Aate Hain' is one of the most memorable patriotic songs in Indian cinema. It was featured in the 1997 war film Border, directed by J.P. Dutta and was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. The poetry won a National Award for Best Lyrics for Javed Akhtar and is now a symbol of the emotional side of soldiers and their families.

Initial rejection:

The song endured a tough journey before becoming a blockbuster. Anu Malik, the music director, made up the melody first, but when he pitched it to a producer for the first time, it got the thumbs down and was not put to use at all. Subsequently, during the production of Border, Javed Akhtar, who had the old melody in mind, proposed its use for the movie's patriotic sequence.

Unusually long lyrics:

One of the most incredible aspects of the song is its duration and richness in lyrics. Javed Akhtar's first lyrics were very extensive, and Anu Malik chuckled that there was 'no poetry'; the lyrics resembled an 11-page story rather than a song. In the beginning, he questioned if he could even put it to music. But eventually, he was inspired by the feelings in the words and came up with a melody that expressed the longing, hope, and love of soldiers miles away from their homes.

The perfect combination:

The union of Javed Akhtar’s sincere lyrics and Anu Malik’s music turned into a song that reached out to and melted the hearts of millions. The music, along with the lyrics, expressed in a perfect way the feelings of the soldiers who were longing for their families and were waiting for letters from their homes.

The song was a major factor that contributed to the success of Border, and it is still counted as one of the most emotional and patriotic Bollywood tracks. Even after decades, 'Sandese Aate Hain' still attracts the audience with its appealing lyrics, wonderful music and its never-ending charm. It is still a representation of the bravery, the hope and the hardships of the soldiers.