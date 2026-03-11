Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'

Set against the racial tensions of Manipur, Lakshmipriya Devi's directorial debut follows Boong, a resilient schoolboy determined to bring his absent father home to surprise his mother. Backed by Farhan Akhtar, Boong is the first Indian film to win the BAFTA Award.

The BAFTA award for her Manipuri language film Boong is a reminder to the world about a place called Manipur and it is now up to audiences to "take that knowledge forward", says Lakshmipriya Devi, adding disarmingly that she now wants to go back "under the radar". Boong, about a young boy searching for his father in conflict-scarred Manipur, is the first Indian film to win a trophy at the awards gala, organised annually in London by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). The 2024 coming-of-age drama was announced as the winner in the Best Children's and Family Film category last month.

Though the film came about relatively easily, post-production took a long time because of tensions in the northeastern state, grappling with societal polarisation and political unrest in her homeland, she said. "I could not edit the film for a very long time. I would break down every time I would see the footage. Knowing that the entire second half of the film was shot in places that were now in rubble... it affected me. It took a couple of months before I could look at the footage objectively from a distance," Lakshmipriya told PTI.

The filmmaker, who grew up in Imphal, is still coming to terms with the incredible win and the moment she got it. It still feels unreal. "I was in a daze. The only thing I told myself 'Oh my God, this is so heavy. How much will the excess baggage cost'?", she laughed. And because she's a low-budget director, Lakshmipriya said she's still not getting that "Wow, something has changed" feeling. "I’m still the same. In fact, I want to go back more under the radar after this and not let this get to me,” she said.

"With film festivals like BAFTA at least the first step of awareness has been created, which is like giving people the idea that, 'Hey, there's a place called Manipur and films like this are outside of Bollywood indie' but beyond that it’s up to to audiences to take that knowledge forward and apply it." The filmmaker said it takes her a lot of time to process things. "The moment we got back here, there's been a constant rush of work happening, so I haven’t had a moment just to myself. I think that's when it will really hit me,” the director said.

In her acceptance speech at the awards gala, Lakshmipriya chose to highlight the suffering of people in her home state. "The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach the summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. I just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return in Manipur," she said in the speech.

Set against the racial tensions of Manipur, her film follows Boong, a resilient schoolboy determined to bring his absent father home to surprise his mother. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, it stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles. It was the only Indian film nominated at the 79th BAFTA Awards and beat international competition from other nominees Lilo and Stitch, Arco, and Zootopia 2 to bag the trophy.

The director, who admires filmmakers like Sai Paranjpye, insisted the film is not intentionally "political." "This is not a political film. It is the story of a boy who lives in a place where these kinds of things happen... If somebody thinks its political, it’s their perspective," she said. Recalling the making of the film, Lakshmipriya said the cast and crew comprised different ethnicities from Manipur and maintained a "spirit of community" after the conflict began.

Lakshmipriya, niece of the renowned Manipuri writer MK Binodini Devi, has been working in the Hindi film industry since the early 2000s as an assistant director on Excel Entertainment’s movies like Luck by Chance, Lakshya, Talaash, Rajkumar Hirani's PK, and others. Boong had a limited theatrical release in September last year. Buoyed by its BAFTA win, the film re-released on Friday last week.

