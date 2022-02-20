Boney Kapoor reacts to rumours of him working with Rajinikanth

Veteran producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday cleared rumours of his collaboration with Rajinikanth. He took to social media and mentioned that they keep on 'exchanging ideas'.

For the unversed, a hot buzz about megastar Rajinikanth’s 170th film just surfaced over the internet claiming that Boney Kapoor, who produced Ajith Kumar’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ and ‘Valimai’, is all set to produce.

Denying the rumours, Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’.”

Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 20, 2022

Arunraja Kamaraj who has previously worked with Rajinikanth in the 2016 hit action drama ‘Kabali’, was speculated to direct the rumoured project. He wrote and sang the chartbuster song from the movie, ‘Neruppuda’, which featured Rajinikanth in a stylish action avatar. Arunraja was also part of ‘Kaala’ and ‘Darbar’ as a lyricist.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in 2020's hit ‘Annaatthe’ with Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. Whereas, Nelson's 'Beast' will release on the big screen in April. Earlier this year, Rajinikanth stepped out of his house to greet his fans on Pongal. In a 25 second video, the icon, dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama, accepts the maddening love by his fans, and among the huge crowd of admirers, we get to see a few cameramen too. The ‘Annaatthe’ actor made sure to greet his followers multiple times with his signature ‘namaskar’ and this is more than enough for every die-hard Rajinikanth fan to rejoice in the festival.

Rajinikanth has a massive global fan following and his craze is unprecedented. Last year on his 71st birthday, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram account and surprised everyone with his birthday post for Thalaiva. Harbhajan Singh posted a photograph, in which he can be seen flaunting a (probably temporary) tattoo of Rajinikanth made on the left side of his chest. (With inputs from ANI)