'Valimai' producer Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut

Producer Boney Kapoor is a proud father of Janhvi, the latter has made her name in Bollywood. Now, Janhvi's younger sister Khushi is all set to make her big Bollywood debut, and her father confirmed a new development of her project. While speaking to India Today, Boney didn't share many details about Khushi's project, but he did share that his daughter will start shooting for her film in April.

Last year in January, Boney confirmed that like his brother Sanjay Kapoor, he wouldn't be launching Khushi. While speaking to Bombay Times, the 'Valimai' producer said, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor." Sr Kapoor wanted Khushi to make her own way, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

Rumours have been rife that star kids Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their acting debut in a Zoya Akhtar directed the comic-book-inspired show for Netflix. As per media reports the three will be launched together in a show inspired by the famous Archie comic, where Agastya will play the male lead and Khushi and Suhana will essay the roles of Betty and Veronica. It is also being reported that Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan may be part of the show as well.

Even before her debut, Khushi has made a fanbase for her. She is an avid social media user, and she dazzles her follower by posting some beautiful pictures of her. Talking about her sister, Janhvi, she will soon be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry,' 'Milli,' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi.'